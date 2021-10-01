Breaking News

We will lift Twitter Ban, if conditions are met – President Buhari

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria: President Buhari addresses Nigerians on 61st Independence anniversary independence day speech

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government will lift the ban on the Micro blogging platform Twitter in Nigeria if Conditions are met.


The President who disclosed this in his independence day address said the Federal Government has developed policies to take advantage of the Digital Technologies that have continued to evolve daily and avoid its perils.

He added that the Social Media is a very useful platform that has e3nabled Nigerians at home and abroad to connect, promote their businesses, socialise and access news and Other information.

He however said the Federal Government will not fold its arms and allow the Social media to be used as a platform to organise, coordinate criminal activities, propagate fake news, promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

He said this concerns were behind the decision by the Federal Government to ban Micro Blogging platform Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

He added that the conditions that the Federal Government has set out for the operations of Twitter in Nigeria must be met before the ban on its operations is lifted.

He listed the conditions as follows , National Security and Cohesion, Registration, Physical presence and Representation;
Fair Taxation, Dispute Resolution; and  Local Content.

President Buhari said the issues are being addressed and he has directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements.

 

