The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released a timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections, announcing dates for nomination, screening, appeals, and primaries across various elective positions. This was contained in a Sunday statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi. According to the timetable, “the…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released a timetable for the conduct of the 2026 primary elections, announcing dates for nomination, screening, appeals, and primaries across various elective positions.

This was contained in a Sunday statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the timetable, “the sale of nomination forms will take place from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while the submission of completed forms is scheduled for May 11 to May 13, 2026.

“Screening of aspirants will take place from May 14 to May 15, 2026, followed by the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026.”

The party also announced that appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, adding that the final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20, 2026.

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It added, “Primary elections will commence on May 21, 2026, with elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats held simultaneously at the ward level.

“The Governorship primaries will take place on May 22, 2026, while the Presidential Primary is scheduled for May 25, 2026.”

Abdullahi disclosed that the National Executive Committee meeting will be held on May 26, 2026, and a Special National Convention will be held on May 27, 2026, where final ratifications will be made.

The party also announced a structured fee regime for nomination forms across elective positions.

The statement reads, “The presidential nomination form is pegged at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly at N3 million.”

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To encourage wider participation, the party said it has introduced concessional rates, offering a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 per cent discount for women and persons with disabilities.

ADC urged members, stakeholders, and aspirants to adhere strictly to the timetable and guidelines.

“To encourage wider participation, we have introduced concessional rates, offering a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 per cent discount for women and persons with disabilities.

“We call on all our members, stakeholders, and aspirants to adhere strictly to the outlined schedule and guidelines,” the statement concluded.