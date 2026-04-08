Just hours after a high-profile protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria’s opposition leaders have moved into a closed-door meeting in Abuja. In what is being seen as a crucial step in shaping political alliances ahead of the next general elections. Leaders of the African Democratic…...

Just hours after a high-profile protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria’s opposition leaders have moved into a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

In what is being seen as a crucial step in shaping political alliances ahead of the next general elections.

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are at the centre of the talks.

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Among those in attendance are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar… former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso… and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi.

Also present—ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, alongside key political figures including former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Babachir Lawal and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

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On the PDP side, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is leading other prominent members, including factional National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Professor Jerry Gana, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu.

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The meeting comes amid rising tensions between opposition parties and INEC particularly over the leadership crisis within the ADC and concerns about electoral fairness ahead of the 2027 elections.

While details of the discussions remain undisclosed; sources say the talks are expected to focus on electoral issues, possible alliances and broader opposition strategy.

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No official communiqué has been released… but observers say the meeting could signal early moves toward a realignment of opposition forces as political activities begin to gather momentum.