The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has tasked the newly inaugurated governing boards of 13 federal universities to plug loopholes and come up with ideas that will boost the internally generated revenue of their

universities.

The minister who performed the ceremony in Abuja also charged them to serve as a Stabilizing force in times of crisis

Governing councils of Universities are advisory bodies put in place by government to ensure the effectiveness of institutions. But there have often been reports in the past, of council members at loggerheads with those in university administration, over control of day to day running f their institutions.

The minister of education probably has this at the back of his mind when inaugurating the governing council of 13 Federal universities in the country., as he charged to focuse on their statutory duties and put the interest of their institutions first.

Nigerians are of the view that the crises between governing councils and their institutions can only be averted if members of the board stick to their duties and avoid becoming power drunk.

The newly inaugurated Governing Council members are to serve for four years.