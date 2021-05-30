One of the newly constructed flyovers in Adamawa state has been commissioned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The flyover named after the late Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Aliyu Mustapha was constructed by the government of the state under the leadership of H.E Gov. Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri.

Speaking at the inauguration on Saturday in Yola, Mr. Abubakar described the project as a great achievement.

According to him, traffic will now flow more smoothly, accidents will be reduced significantly, and the capital city will be more colorful and beautiful.

He said the project’s completion and inauguration would serve as a lesson to the future generation of leaders about the importance of accountable leadership in the state and country.

In his remarks, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri said the inauguration was part of the celebrations marking his two-year anniversary as the state’s executive governor.