Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has dismissed speculation surrounding a possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that any decision about his political direction will be determined by the collective will of the people of the state.

Addressing journalists, the governor said leadership and politics are fundamentally about service, noting that he would align himself with whatever choice reflects the wishes of Adamawa residents.



“There are a lot of rumours about whether I will defect to the APC or not. If that is the wish of my people, I will not object because politics is all about the people,” he said.

Fintiri also took aim at individuals he accused of deliberately stoking political tension for personal gain, describing them as opportunists driven by fear rather than public interest.



“There are people making noise, political merchants, who are treacherous and afraid. I am coming with value, prosperity, and strength to add to wherever we are going,” he stated.

The governor highlighted what he described as deep-rooted grassroots support for his administration, attributing it to sustained investments in development, infrastructure, and human capital across the state.



“Adamawa is secure because we have built organic connections through development and infrastructure, particularly in human capital. If my people say I should stay, I will stay and I will win,” he added.

Reaffirming confidence in his administration’s record, Fintiri said performance in office remains the ultimate measure of political relevance, stressing that delivering tangible benefits to citizens is his overriding focus.



“Wherever we go, the most important thing is that we have delivered, and we are going to win,” the governor said.