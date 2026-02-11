The Adamawa State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Lamurde Local Government Area, with residents now permitted to move freely from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., effective immediately. The decision follows a review of the security situation in the area after recent disturbances. Governor Ahmad...

The Adamawa State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Lamurde Local Government Area, with residents now permitted to move freely from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., effective immediately.

The decision follows a review of the security situation in the area after recent disturbances.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced the adjustment while issuing a stern warning to those responsible for the violence.

He said individuals behind the unrest have been identified and will face the full weight of the law, stressing that the government will no longer tolerate acts capable of disrupting public peace.

He urged law-abiding residents to continue their daily activities without fear, assuring them of government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to him, security agencies have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure that peace is sustained across the council area.

Governor Fintiri further appealed to all parties involved in the crisis to maintain peace and order, warning that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will act decisively against any attempt to undermine stability in Lamurde.