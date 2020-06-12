The Adamawa state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has imposed a 24 hour curfew on ten communities in lamurde and Guyuk local governments following communal clashes that led to the death of 23 persons.

The affected communities are Lafiya, Boshikiri, Zakawan, Masermei, Dumna Zerbu, Dumna Burthi, Dumba Dutse, Duwu and Tsalbu both in Lamurde and Guyuk local Government areas.

Many houses were razed with other valuables destroyed in renewed communal clashes in Lamurde and Guyuk local governments areas.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, says the 24-hour curfew has taken immediate effect until further notice.