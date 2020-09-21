Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has flagged off the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 80 schools in two selected local governments in Adamawa State.



The projects, to be executed by the United Nations Children’s Education Fund is to be funded by the German Government.

The data released by UNICEF in 2016 estimates over one million children out of school in Adamawa State.

This is has been a source of worry to the Fintiri administration.

The Governor is now working round the clock to change the narrative.

One of the steps taken since assuming office was to declare State of emergency in the education sector.

The universal primary education counterpart funds neglected by previous administrations were reinstated to attract organisations ready to partner with the state.

That has yielded results with the German Government commencing the construction of 80 schools in two local governments in the state through UNICEF.

Flagging off the project at Fufore Local Government, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri expressed appreciation to UNICEF for its commitment to ensuring that children in the State were supported to get basic and qualitative

education.

He disclosed that the enormous task before his Government was to ensure that basic education was made available to every child in State.

The International organisation is also considering constructing another set of schools in four local governments to contribute to qualitative education in the State.

The reconstruction and renovation exercise are taking place in Guyuk and Fofure local governments of the State.