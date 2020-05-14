The Adamawa State Government has declared wanted, the Councillor representing Vulpi Ward of Numan Local Government Area, Makana Enan Ngari, on allegations of cattle rustling.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, alleged that the Councilor is suspected of involvement in illegal deals and cattle rustling which is a violation of his oath of office.

He explained that the action is coming at a time government had succeeded in stabilizing the area after the incessant attacks on villages along the borders of Adamawa and Taraba

He warned that government will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting no matter his position.

The state government appealed to both herders and Farmers not to take the law into their hands, but allow the law to take its course as it is doing everything possible to ensure that peace prevails.

.