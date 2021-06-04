Civil rights activists are demanding justice for Blessing Olajide, a 300 level University of Ilorin undergraduate who was raped and murdered by yet-to-be-identified rapists.

The rights activists who protested in Ilorin described the rape as one too many.

The dastardly act was said to have been committed in her house at Tanke along the university road where she lived with her guardians.

Her rape and murder sparked up peaceful protest by civil rights activists in Ilorin. They are demanding for justice.

The state government has equally called for thorough investigation into the crime.

Advertisement

The police have promised to get to the root of the matter while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.