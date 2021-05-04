The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State.

The posting of the new CP is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.

CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop.

By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu.