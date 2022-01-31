ACP Amabua Mohammed becomes first female Police Adviser for MJTF, Chad

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Amabua Ashe Mohammed has been appointed the Police Adviser for the Multinational Joint Task Force in N’Djamena, Chad.

With her appointment, ACP Amabua becomes the first female police officer in history to be in charge of coordinating policing activities, ensuring discipline and professionalism, and providing advice on peace-building efforts in the Multinational Joint Task Force’s fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.