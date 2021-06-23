Members of Arewa consultative Forum are gathered in Kaduna State to deliberate on the challenges facing the Nation and proffer possible solutions.

Some of the issues of concern to this group of northern elders is the spate of kidnappings for ransom, Boko Haram activities and the alleged attack on Northerners in the Southern part of the nation.

The ACF Chairman, Audu Ogbeh, calls on member of the union not to loose faith. He says the Union is collaborating with other socio-cultural groups in the country to ensure that lasting peace is achieved

Pressmen have been excused as the meeting continues behind close doors.