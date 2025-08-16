Voting to elect a new member of the House of Representative to represent Remo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives has commenced at tipper garage polling unit 10, ward 14, Sagamu local government area of Ogun State. INEC ad-hoc officials came to the venue with election materials befo...

Voting to elect a new member of the House of Representative to represent Remo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives has commenced at tipper garage polling unit 10, ward 14, Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.

INEC ad-hoc officials came to the venue with election materials before 8am.

Security agents and Voters were also seen ready for the exercise.

Some of the voters were seen checking their names on the voters list pasted on the wall to confirm their eligibility for the exercise.

The election is to fill the vacant seat which was occupied by the former Deputy Chief whip of the House of Representative, Adewunmi Onanuga who died on January 15 this year.