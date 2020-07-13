AC Milan has entered the race to sign Lille striker,Victor Osimhen, with Napoli emerging strong contenders tosign the Super Eagles striker.

Reports in Italy say the Rossoneri are preparing a proposal for the 21-year-old striker valued at 60 million Euros.

Osimhen was at Napoli recently and met with coach Gennaro Gattuso and president, Aurelio De Laurentiis in a bid to seal a move to the club..

He scored 18 goals in 38 matches for Lille last season and was named the best African player in the Ligue Un.

Report says Chelsea are ready to sell midfielder, N’Golo Kante this summer, with interest from Italian giants, Inter Milan

The French World Cup Winner has battled with injuries this season which has seen him fall out of relevance with Blues Manager, Frank Lampard.

Chelsea are willing to offload the Frenchman who earns 290 thousand pounds per week, with former boss Antonio Conte already eyeing up a move to bring him to Inter Milan this summer.

Conte is seeking to strenghten his midfield options following a disappointing campaign in the Serie A this season.