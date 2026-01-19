The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has officially transitioned into a holding company (HoldCo) as part of efforts to enhance its capacity to operate effectively within Nigeria’s evolving power market and decentralised regulatory framework. In a statement on Sunday, the DisCo said the mo...

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has officially transitioned into a holding company (HoldCo) as part of efforts to enhance its capacity to operate effectively within Nigeria’s evolving power market and decentralised regulatory framework.

In a statement on Sunday, the DisCo said the move follows the enactment of the Electricity Act of 2023, which empowers state governments to establish independent electricity markets and regulatory commissions.

Responding to this regulatory shift, AEDC revealed that it has restructured its corporate operations to “improve agility, strengthen governance, and enhance service delivery across its franchise areas.”

As part of the transformation, the company has incorporated two new subsidiaries — Niger Electricity Distribution Company and Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

“These entities will operate under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC) and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), respectively, while remaining integral members of the AEDC Group,” the statement read.

The company also announced “key executive appointments,” including Engr. Sam Odekina as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Niger Electricity Distribution Company, and Mr. Desmond Eboh as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

AEDC further disclosed that “plans are underway to commence operations in Nasarawa State, with the transition process expected to begin soon.”

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainable, state-regulated electricity markets, the company stressed its dedication to “setting benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and customer experience.”

Serving the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and parts of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, AEDC said it remains focused on “powering economic growth and improving quality of life.”

The DisCo also noted that the recently executed conditions of service apply “uniformly to all employees across the parent company and its subsidiaries, underscoring the group’s commitment to workforce stability, fairness, and alignment during the transition.”

Commenting on the development, AEDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the HoldCo structure positions the company to respond to state-specific regulatory requirements while maintaining “a unified corporate identity, shared values, and a strong commitment to operational excellence and customer service.”

“All subsidiaries will operate as one integrated AEDC family, with uniform Conditions of Service for employees, ensuring workforce stability and fairness,” he added.

Okwuokenye also noted that “the Holdco structure aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape while exploring new opportunities, drive growth and contribute to Nigeria’s energy sector development.”

He concluded that AEDC is committed to “maintaining our high standards of service, innovation and customer focus, even as we evolve into a new structure.”