The National Counter Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser has convened a meeting to discuss how security forces might adapt to counter terrorist organisations’ use of digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

Addressing participants at the CT TECH+ meeting in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre emphasized the urgency of adapting to the digital age, where terrorists increasingly exploit tools such as artificial intelligence, encrypted platforms, and drone technologies.

He expressed worry over a trend where commercial drones are now being weaponized, appealing to the forum to critically examine such developments.

The CT TECH+ programme, according to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, comes at a crucial time and offers a strategic opportunity to stay ahead of emerging threats.