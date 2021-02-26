Abubakar Shekau, factional leader of Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the failed terrorist attack on Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The attack, foiled by Nigerian Army troops and members of the Civilian JTF, left 10 people dead, as a result of mortars fired randomly east-westward into the town by the terrorists, from a location behind the University of Maiduguri.

Now, Leader of the sect is claiming responsibility for the failed attack in a five-minute long video released online.

Abubakar shekau in the video said : “People are saying that we are defeated and we are no more strong, but only God knows how strong we are”

The video also featured members of the terrorists with sophisticated weapons as well as one gun truck, one hilux and motorbikes moving around while launching missiles towards the city.

Leader of the sect refuted claims that his farm was captured by troops, saying that the farm does not belong to him.

The factional leader further denied any involvement of Boko Haram in the abduction of Kankara schoolboys in Katsina.

The recent video by the sect further confirms reports that Abubakar Shekau might have been killed by the military. This is because contrary to many of his previous videos, especially those before 2019 where he used to appear, the recent clip did not have his face and the voiceover too did not match with the original Shekau people are used to.