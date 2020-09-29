Ogun State government has assured that all outstanding entitlements of its workers would be paid, just as it commended the organized labour in the state for their civil and mature ways of handling issues.

The Governor made the pledge during the swearing-in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General and Headteachers-General, at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries and their assigned offices are Lateef Yusuf, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; Kehinde Onasanya, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; Olusola Osasona, Ministry of Transport; Johnson Odeyemi, Teaching Service Commission; Moses Adebayo, Bureau of Protocols and Ceremonial Services and Dahunsi Ogunleye, Bureau of Service Matters.

Also sworn-in are four Principal-General who are Sekina Ogunwolu, Rashidat Bolujoko, Ganiyu Ramoni, and Afolake Lokulo-Sodipe

The Headteacher-General are Semiu Akinbo, Sarat Adedeji, Emmanuel Kalejaiye and Julius Babatunde

The Governor said he regards workers in the State as co-builders, who are contributing their quota to the advancement of the State and deserve to be well taken care off.