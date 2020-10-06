Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun has supported the winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 reality show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon with a 3-bedroom bungalow and N5million.

The governor made this known during the visit of the reality show star to his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also pronounced him as youth ambassador of the state.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, an indigene of Ogun State and a graduate of the University of Lagos is also a musician with special focus on rap and hip hop.

The Governor commended him for representing the state well during the show.

On his part, the elated reality show winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, (Laycon) appreciates the good gesture of the state Governor and promised to continue to represent the state well.