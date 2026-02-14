Governor Dapo Abiodun has paid glowing tribute to the late Lucia Onabanjo, wife of former Ogun State governor, Olabisi Onabanjo, describing her as a pillar of quiet strength whose values and steadfast support helped shape public leadership in the state. Abiodun spoke on Friday during the Funeral Mas...

Governor Dapo Abiodun has paid glowing tribute to the late Lucia Onabanjo, wife of former Ogun State governor, Olabisi Onabanjo, describing her as a pillar of quiet strength whose values and steadfast support helped shape public leadership in the state.

Abiodun spoke on Friday during the Funeral Mass held at St. Sebastian Catholic Cathedral, where he also pledged the state government’s backing for the completion of the cathedral project in her memory.

Reflecting on her life, the governor said the late matriarch was defined by simplicity, discipline and humility, deliberately avoiding the spotlight while commanding deep respect within her community. He noted that her impact was not through political office but through the moral standards and strength of character she instilled in her family and those around her.

According to him, Mama Onabanjo exemplified the critical role women play in shaping society through resilience, moral guidance and quiet leadership both at home and beyond.

“In honour of Mama Lucia Onabanjo, the Iya-Ijo of this church, we will support the completion of this cathedral so it can stand as one of her enduring legacies,” Abiodun said, assuring church authorities that the project would be delivered promptly.

He further described her as a devoted wife and mother who upheld discipline, faith and responsibility in her household, standing firmly beside her husband throughout his political journey, including the challenging period following his detention after the 1983 military coup.

In his homily, Reverend Father Mary Odunsi described the deceased as a silent achiever who played a significant but understated role in the success of her husband’s administration, adding that her service to the church and society would remain an enduring source of inspiration.

The funeral mass drew a large gathering of dignitaries, among them former governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers and prominent political figures from across Ogun State and beyond.