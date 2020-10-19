The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated an eight-man Judicial panel of investigation to probe the alleged human rights abuses and police brutality in the state.

The panel is headed by retired Justice Solomon Olugbemi while Oluwatosin Ogundele is the secretary.

The Governor urged them to carry out the assignment with utmost sense of responsibility to the people of the state

The judicial panel has six months to discharge its responsibility and recommend compensation where necessary

The conference room of the new judiciary complex Kobape has been allocated as its office where residents are expected to submit their memoranda.