The National Parents Teachers’ Association of Nigeria has honoured Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodunas the best Governor in Education Development in Nigeria.

The National Vice President of the association, Adeola Ogunbanjo who made the presentation at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, said his selection was based on merit and his impacts in the education sector.

He noted that the Governor stopped the payment of education levy, PTA levy, increase the school enrolment figure, introduce visitation panel to higher institutions in the state, rehabilitations of classrooms across the state, offering of automatic employment to the best graduating students in all tertiary institutions in the state, career elongation for teachers among others.

The Governor on his part promised to continue to discharge his duties diligently and rewards excellence.

He noted that his administration approved promotion of teachers, reward some teachers in order to encourage others and train teachers on how to be in tune with what is in vogue across the world.