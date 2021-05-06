Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

The deceased was the third child of the General Overseer and was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State at the age of 42.

Dare Adeboye who was Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, was said to have ministered the previous day and had returned home to sleep from which he passed on.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, expressed shock over the death of the young, vibrant and spirit-filled pastor, who according to him, was a role model not only to the youth in the RCCG, but in the country.

Gov Abiodun who paid a condolence visit on the respected clergyman described Dare Adeboye’s death as heart- wrenchig and shocking, saying he was one of the people who had followed the spiritual trajectory of the young pastor in the vineyard of God.

While expressing his condolences to the General Overseer, Dapo Abiodun equally commiserated with the entire RCCG family.

He urged Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that the deceased served and died in the service of God, noting his footprints in the church will forever remain indelible.