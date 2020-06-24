A former General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has commended health workers for their contributions and roles in the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.

Prophet Abiara, who said the killer virus would mysteriously fizzle out the same way it came, stressed that all legitimate means should be deployed to combat the virus.

He lamented the poor state of health facilities in the country, asking government at all levels to use this trying period in upgrading all public and primary healthcare centres.