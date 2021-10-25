Breaking News

Abia Govt to swear in new commissioners tomorrow

Abia Govt to swear in new commissioners tomorrow

Abia state government has announced that the newly appointed commissioners of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will be sworn in tomorrow, Tuesday

The inauguration follows the screening and confirmation of the commissioner – nominees by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The swearing in will take place at the Michael Okpara University Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital, according to a press release issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Eze.

A state council meeting would take place in the Auditorium before the inauguration at 2p.m.

“The council meeting will precede the inauguration of commissioners-designate at Michael Okpara Auditorium of Government House, Umuahia by 2 pm of the same day.

“Kindly note that this announcement supersedes the previous one on the relevant subject matter,” the statement adds.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

TVC News’ Sharon Ijasan wins Wole Soyinka’s Investigative Reporting award

TVCN
Dec 9, 2018

TVC News' Correspondent, Sharon Ijasan, has been declared winner of the Wole Soyinka award for Investigative…

Senator Ali Ndume Supporters shutdown main gate of National Assembly

TVCN
Apr 5, 2017

Supporters of suspended lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume  (more…)

UPDATED: Army kills eight Boko Haram terrorists in Maisandari, Yobe

TVCN
Apr 21, 2021

Eight suspected Boko Haram fighters have been killed after a gun duel with the military at Maisandari,…

TRACE intercepts truck conveying 30 Almajirai in Ogun

TVCN
May 11, 2020

Men of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in Ogun State have intercepted a truck loaded with…

TVC News Special Reports

Governor Ikpeazu signs Water bill into law

28 Apr 2021 2.47 pm

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has signed the Abia…

Continue reading

Expanded South East Security meeting currently on in Enugu

11 Jun 2021 12.06 pm

The Expanded South East Security meeting…

Continue reading

INEC’s local government area office in Abia State set ablaze by unknown persons

10 May 2021 4.36 pm

Unknown persons have set the newly renovated…

Continue reading