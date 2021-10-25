Abia Govt to swear in new commissioners tomorrow

Abia state government has announced that the newly appointed commissioners of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will be sworn in tomorrow, Tuesday

The inauguration follows the screening and confirmation of the commissioner – nominees by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The swearing in will take place at the Michael Okpara University Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital, according to a press release issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Eze.

A state council meeting would take place in the Auditorium before the inauguration at 2p.m.

“The council meeting will precede the inauguration of commissioners-designate at Michael Okpara Auditorium of Government House, Umuahia by 2 pm of the same day.

“Kindly note that this announcement supersedes the previous one on the relevant subject matter,” the statement adds.