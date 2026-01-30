The Abdulrahman Mohammed–led National Caretaker Committee (NCWC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Oyo State, describing it as a major boost for internal democracy and the rule of law within the party. In a ruling delivered on ...

The Abdulrahman Mohammed–led National Caretaker Committee (NCWC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Oyo State, describing it as a major boost for internal democracy and the rule of law within the party.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, the court restrained Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and others from parading themselves as members of the National Working Committee of the PDP. The court unequivocally recognised the Abdulrahman Mohammed–led Caretaker Committee as the legitimate leadership of the party.

The judgment also nullified the conduct, outcome and entire proceedings of the purported PDP convention held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025, declaring it invalid and without legal effect.

Reacting to the ruling, the Caretaker Committee described the decision as a landmark victory for constitutionalism, due process and internal party democracy. It reaffirmed that legitimate leadership can only emerge through strict adherence to the PDP Constitution, extant laws and valid court orders, rather than self-help or unlawful claims to authority.

The committee congratulated its members and supporters for their patience, resilience and unwavering faith in due process throughout the period of internal disagreements. It urged party members nationwide to remain calm, law-abiding and united as the PDP moves forward.

The NCWC also appealed to aggrieved members to embrace reconciliation, stressing that the court victory belongs to the entire PDP family. According to the committee, its doors remain open for genuine reconciliation and integration aimed at strengthening unity and internal cohesion within the party.

Commending the judiciary, the PDP leadership praised the courts for once again rising to their constitutional responsibility as impartial arbiters in political and constitutional disputes, noting that the judgment will help refocus the party’s collective efforts toward rebuilding a stronger and more formidable PDP.