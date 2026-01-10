The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology Aliero, Kebbi State, is set to graduate 7,221 students at its maiden combined convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, marking a major milestone in the institution’s history.The Vice-Chancellor, Danshehu, disclosed this while briefing jo...

The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology Aliero, Kebbi State, is set to graduate 7,221 students at its maiden combined convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, marking a major milestone in the institution’s history.The Vice-Chancellor, Danshehu, disclosed this while briefing journalists, explaining that the graduands are drawn from the 2010/2011 to 2023/2024 academic sessions.

He described the event as historic, noting that it coincides with 19 years of uninterrupted academic activities at the university.

Professor Danshehu, the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of AFUSTA, said since his assumption of office 16 months ago, his administration has been committed to repositioning the university as a first-class institution capable of competing globally, while contributing meaningfully to the development of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the convocation ceremony will also feature the formal investiture of the university’s Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, the Emir of Yauri.

In addition, honorary doctorate degrees will be conferred on eminent Nigerians, including the governors of Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto and Imo states, as well as the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, in recognition of their leadership roles and contributions to national development.

The Vice-Chancellor further revealed that the convocation lecture will be delivered by the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.