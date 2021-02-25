The abducted bus driver of the Adamawa United, Kabiru Mohammed, has regained freedom after spending six days in captivity.

The NPFL side were attacked by gunmen on Friday night while on their way to Lagos for their match-day 11 clash with MFM FC, with the driver abducted.

They however lost the game to MFM FC in Lagos.

Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Aliyu Abubakar Jada, confirmed that Kabiru was released after a ransom of N1m was paid to the abductors.

He said, “Kabiru was released late yesterday night after the ransom was paid along the Benin-Ore Expressway, where he was kidnapped.

“We sent representatives to pick him up. After the abductors counted the money, they released him to his relatives, but that was after so much delay to ensure that there were no security personnel around.