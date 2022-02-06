Abductors Of Zamfara ASUU Chairman Family Members Reduces Ransom To N50M

Abductors of Zamfara University Lecturer’s Family Members have reduced the ransom placed on their victims from Seventy to fifty Million Naira

Five members of the family of Abdulrahaman Adamu a Lecturer with the Federal University Gusau who doubles as the ASUU Chairman of the University were abducted last Wednesday at their residence in Damba, a Community in the outskirts of Gusau, the state Capital

Few days after the incident, the Kidnappers called and are demanding Seventy Million Naira as ransom

Now, the Abductors have reduced the ransom to fifty Million Naira to get the Victims released

Relations and Family members of the victims are appealing for more prayers to ensure the safe return of their people

This Development is coming barely forty eight hours after Bandits attack Two Zamfara Communities in Tsafe and Bungudu local government area and kill twenty seven Persons.