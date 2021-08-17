Abductors of students and staff of college of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura local government area of Zamfara state are demanding the sum of three hundred and fifty million naira ransom.

They said until the money is paid no student or staff in their custody will be released

Speaking to newsmen in Bakura, the provost of the college Habibu Mainasara said the Bandits reached out to him via phone calls.

According to him, he spoke with each of the victims in captivity and all are in good health condition.

He added that lecturers and other staff residing within the college premises have relocated to safer place.