Gunmen, who invaded the residence of a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, alongside two others, on Wednesday night are now demanding N10million ransom for his release.

The journalist, according to his wife, Oluchi Nnodim, was abducted at his home in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja.

The gunmen, who were reportedly five in total, also kidnapped two sons of Mr Nnodim’s neighbour.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Miriam Yusuf, confirmed the incident.