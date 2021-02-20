The management of Adamawa State United football club said the kidnappers of the club driver on Ore-Benin express have reached out to them demanding a sum of N50million ransom.

The Vice Chairman of the club, Abdullahi Abdulkadir, said that the kidnappers contacted him earlier morning on Saturday, threatening to kill the driver, Alhaji Kabiru, if they do not get the money.

He explained that the gunmen robbed the players of their phones, money and food before taking the driver into the bush.

The players were attacked by unknown gunmen along Benin-Ore Expressway while on their way to Lagos for a football match.