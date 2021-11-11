Abducted Zamfara businessman, Aminu Sarki regains freedom

Abducted Zamfara based Businessman Aminu Sarki Jangeme has regained freedom from his captors.

Jangeme regained freedom Thursday’s afternoon after seven days in captivity

Sarki, as he is popularly called, escaped from bandits den last year when negotiations for his release was ongoing

He and six other persons in his village, Jangeme in Maru local government area were abducted by gunmen exactly one year ago

He was re-abducted by bandits while monitoring the harvest of his farm crops in his farm along Gusau – Dansadau road

A source close to the family says he was released after payment of ransom including a brand new motorcycle which was part of the demand of his captors.

TVC NEWS gathered that he has since been reunited with his family.