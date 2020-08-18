The abducted village head of Mashio in Fune Local Government Council, Yobe State has regained his freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (ASP) Dungus Abdulkarim said the victim, Isa Mai Buba, was released by his captors in the early hours of Tuesday along Damaturu-Babbangida road.

The Police spokesman stated that no ransom was paid adding that the gunmen abandoned the victim due to the increased security in the border communities.

Mr. Buba was abducted alongside his son when the insurgents attacked his community last Saturday.

DSP Abdulkarim disclosed that the son of the village head escaped in the early hours of Sunday while his father was still in captivity.