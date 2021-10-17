Breaking News

Abducted twin daughters of Kwara monarch rescued

The abducted twin daughters of the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara State have been rescued.

They were rescued alongside the three workers of the king on Sunday.

The five were rescued unharmed, according to SP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Kwara state command.

He disclosed that the kidnappers abandoned them after a hot chase by the Police, local hunters and vigilatees.

He added that the five people who had been rescued and medically cleared had been returned to their families.

The twin daughters of the monarch were abducted along side their driver and palace workers along Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road while returning from school on Thursday.

