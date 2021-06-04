Former Dean of students’ Affairs of the Taraba State University has regained freedom after his family paid undisclosed ransom to his abductors.

Mr. Umar Buba was abducted at the school’s staff quarters, Jalingo on Sunday by suspected gunmen who over powered the school security.

The abductee spent five days with the kidnappers.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Vincent Tenenbe announced his released in a chat with reporters in Jalingo.

He said that the institution management was not in contact with his abductors but he was aware that ransom was paid by his family to secure his released.

The Taraba State Police command however vowed to arrest the perpetrators.

The spokesman of the command, David Misal said that they were not aware of any negotiations between the kidnappers and the victim’s family.

He insisted that the command was on the trail of the kidnappers to bring them to justice.

