Abducted Plateau Paramount ruler released

The abducted paramount traditional ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato, has been released.

While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato has been with his abductors, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN Major General Ibrahim Ali placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and hot trail of the perpetrators.

Consequently, Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021 was released by his abductors.

Meanwhile Operations SAFE HAVEN is still very much on ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.