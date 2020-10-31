The caretaker chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo state, Olayiwola Adeleke, and his driver, who were abducted along Okeho-Ado Awaye road, on Monday, have been released.

TVC News had earlier reported that the duo were kidnapped on their way to Ibadan to attend a meeting with governor Seyi Makinde.

TVC News gathered that members of the Vigilante group of Nigeria combed forest along the road where they were kidnapped without success.

The kidnappers later reached out to families of the council chairman and his driver, making a combined ransom demand of N200m for their release. But TVC News cannot independently confirm if the ransom was paid before their captors released them.

Governors of the south-west states had launched Amotekun, a regional security outfit, but criminality is still a major challenge in the region.