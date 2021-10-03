Breaking News

Abducted father of Zamfara Assembly Speaker dies in bandits’ custody

The father of the Speaker, Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, have been confirmed dead

After roughly two months in captivity, Mu’azu Abubakar died of heart failure in the hands of his captors.

He was abducted from his home in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state, along with his second wife, three-month-old kid, and other members of his family.

Elder brother to deceased, Malam Dahiru Saraki Magarya confirmed the development to newsmen in Gusau

He said that his brother died of heart failure while in prison, according to a bandit kingpin known as Kachalla, who told him a day before their rescue by security.

According to him, other members of the family were unconditionally rescued by the police in collaboration with other security operatives in Zamfara forest.

