The Deeper Life Pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, who was kidnapped in Irese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been released by his abductors.

The pastor’s release was confirmed by a female member of the Deeper Life church who did not want her name mentioned.

According to her, the church had been praying fervently since the incident occured and they were overjoyed to learn of the Pastor’s release by his kidnappers.

Since the good news got out, she said, members have been busy sharing it with one another.