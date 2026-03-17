The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with victims of the latest bomb blasts in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, describing the attacks as heinous, condemnable, and unfortunate. The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko…...

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with victims of the latest bomb blasts in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, describing the attacks as heinous, condemnable, and unfortunate.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m. on Monday, shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

Police confirmed that the incident reportedly occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, which left 23 dead and 108 injured.

The Nigerian Army has also alerted Maiduguri residents to the potential deployment of more suicide bombers by Boko Haram, warning the public to steer clear of crowded areas.

In a Tuesday statement signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Abass described the incident as unfortunate and destructive actions against Islam and humanity

The statement reads, “The Speaker said it was unfortunate that the suspected terrorists continued with their destructive activities, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan. He stated that it has further confirmed that the terrorists are not only against Islam but also humanity.

“While calling for collective efforts towards ending terrorism, banditry, and other crimes in Nigeria, the Speaker urged the security forces to step up action against crimes and criminality.”

Speaker Abbas condoled the families of those who died during the attack and sympathises those injured by the blasts.