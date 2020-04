91 new cases of #COVID19 has been reported in Nigeria by NCDC.

43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239 Deaths: 40