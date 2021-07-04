Officers and soldiers of the Nigeria Army have been urged to uphold the rule of law and remain loyal to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, as they carry out their duties at their various duty posts.

They are also expected to obey constituted authority, to be disciplined, and to work together to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

Major General Usman Yusuf, General Officer Commanding, 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, made the call during the Interdenominational Christians Service as part of activities commemorating the 2021 Army Day at Saint Bartholomew Protestant Church, Giginya barrack Sokoto.

Advertisement

The GOC was represented at the service by Brigadier General Matthias Ameh, who urged the Army to be steadfast and committed in their quest to win the battle against non-state actors disturbing the nation’s peace and restore peace and tranquility across the country.

He commended the officers and soldiers fighting banditry in the North West area especially those within the 8th Division area of responsibility.

He stated that the Army will not relent until total peace is restored in all areas facing security challenges in order to ensure that their colleagues who paid the ultimate sacrifice did not do so in vain.

Earlier, in his sermon the parish priest urged officers and Soldiers to be disciplined, loyal and be their brothers keepers as they unite to achieve the goal of the Nigeria Army of defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

A special prayers was offered for the nation for peace and stability as well as , the President for more wisdom and ability to lead the country aright.

Advertisement

Special prayers was also offered for the Chief of Army staff as well as the entire Nigeria Army for the success of their operations against the rising insurrections in the country.