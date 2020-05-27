According to a series of tweet by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, 87 recovered #COVID19 patients; 40 females & 47 males, were discharged to rejoin the society to day in Lagos.

“They were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities is now 825.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

“As our frontline health workers record these successes, we urge Lagosians to adhere strictly to the public advisories & directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the virus.

“We must always remember that the goal is to remain healthy”, he stated.