85 babies have tested positive to the Coronavirus in Texas, United States.

Director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, Annette Rodriguez where the figure was recorded, says the babies have not even had their first birthday anniversaries, yet.

Government officials say about 8,100 coronavirus cases have been reported and 82 deaths linked to the virus.

There are suggestions that local authorities should be granted the ability to issue stay at home orders, to help contain the coronavirus cases.

Since January, more than 3.6 million Covid-19 cases have been identified, throughout the United States.