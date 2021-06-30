Eight suspects are currently standing trial over the rape and murder of a University of Ilorin 300 level undergraduate, Blessing Olajide.

She was allegedly raped and murdered at her Tanke residence along the University road, Ilorin on 2nd of June.

Some valuable items were also carted away from the residence.

The suspects who allegedly carried out the dastardly act were later arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and currently standing trial before Justice I.A Yusuf of an Ilorin high Court.

Advertisement

They are standing trial for offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Rape, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and Receiving stolen properties.

It will be recalled that Blessing Olajide was allegedly brutalised by her attackers at her Tanke, Ilorin residence before being raped to death by them.

Her death had caused an uproar with Civil Societies Organisations and her relatives calling for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

The suspects who are now standing trial were reportedly arrested by the operatives of the DSS.