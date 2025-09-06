At least eight personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed on Friday night when gunmen attacked the premises of BUA Cement Company in Okpella, Edo State....

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. as the operatives were escorting five Chinese expatriates back to base after a routine patrol.

According to sources, the attackers, suspected to be kidnappers, ambushed the security team at the company’s entrance and opened fire with sophisticated weapons. Eight NSCDC operatives and one civilian were killed on the spot.

Four of the expatriates were rescued unhurt, but one was reportedly abducted. Four other NSCDC personnel sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Edo State NSCDC Commandant, Gbenga Agun, has visited the scene of the attack and the injured officers.

When contacted, the Command’s spokesperson, Efosa Ogbebor, said an official statement would be issued by the Corps’ national headquarters.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting security operatives and expatriates in the state.