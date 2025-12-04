The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced major gains in ongoing internal security operations nationwide, reporting the arrest of 74 terrorists and their collaborators as well as the rescue of 318 kidnapped victims over the past month. According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major ...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced major gains in ongoing internal security operations nationwide, reporting the arrest of 74 terrorists and their collaborators as well as the rescue of 318 kidnapped victims over the past month.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, troops also apprehended 25 oil thieves in the South-South and received the surrender of 69 terrorists and their family members in the North East.

General Onoja revealed that security forces dismantled 16 illegal refining sites and seized stolen petroleum products valued at ₦217.6 million. Additionally, troops recovered 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of diesel during the operations.

The DHQ said the sustained pressure on criminal networks is part of ongoing efforts to curb insecurity and economic sabotage across the country.

Onoja said, “For the month of November, several terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminal elements were arrested, scores were neutralised and over 69 of them and their family members surrendered, while 318 kidnapped victims were also rescued.

“Troops foiled oil theft worth Two Hundred and Seventeen Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighteen Naira (N217,664,618.00) representing quantity 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of AGO, while 16 illegal refining sites were deactivated,”

The Defence spokesperson said the military high command had praised the troops for their bravery and urged them to sustain the momentum.

Onoja also underscored the media’s responsibility to keep the public informed about the military’s gains against terrorists and other non-state actors. He appealed for the continued sharing of credible information to support and enhance ongoing operations.

He said: “We continue to solicit the support of all Nigerians in this regard. We also call for support for the veterans by supporting the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem that was launched by Mr President on the 2 December 25 at the Presidential Villa.

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria is dedicated to continuing to operate within the ambit of the law.’

He assured Nigerians that the military high command is intensifying its operational efforts in response to renewed security threats and will sustain the pressure until peace is fully restored in all affected parts of the country.

“The AFN also wishes to inform all Nigerians that we are employing all necessary measures, systems and activities humanly possible to ensure that the remaining students recently abducted are rescued and returned to their families unhurt,” Onoja said.